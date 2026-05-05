Natural Health Stock Rises Post Q1 Earnings, Margin Gains

Shares of Natural Health Trends Corp. NHTC have gained 4.4% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s 1.5% rise over the same time frame. However, over the past month, the stock underperformed the broader market, rising 8.7% compared with the S&P 500’s 10.1% advance.

Natural Health’s Earnings Snapshot

Natural Health reported first-quarter 2026 revenues of $9.2 million, representing a 14.3% decline from $10.7 million in the year-ago period. The company swung to a net loss of $154,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, from a net income of $122,000, or $0.01 per share, in the prior-year quarter. Operating loss widened to $474,000 from $345,000 a year earlier. Gross profit decreased 12.7% to $6.9 million from $7.9 million, though gross margin improved to 75% from 73.6% in the year-ago period.

Segment-wise, the primary reporting unit — which includes most global operations — saw net sales fall 15.1% to $8.8 million from $10.4 million, while China sales increased 27.4% to $298,000 from $234,000, and Russia and Kazakhstan declined 19.6% to $78,000 from $97,000.

NHTC’s Other Key Business Metrics

NHTC reported 26,400 active members as of March 31, 2026, down from 30,180 a year earlier, reflecting continued pressure on its distributor base.

Operating expenses declined 10.6%, with selling, general and administrative costs falling 6.3% year over year to $3.5 million from $3.8 million. However, as a percentage of revenue, these costs increased due to the lower sales base. Commissions expense remained steady at 41.8% of revenue, indicating stable payout structures despite lower volumes.

Cash and marketable securities totaled $21.2 million as of March 31, 2026, down from $28.9 million at the end of 2025, primarily due to share repurchases, dividend payments and operating cash outflows. Cash flow trends were less favorable, with the company using $797,000 in operating activities against generating $484,000 in the prior-year period, reflecting both lower profitability and working capital changes.

Natural Health Trends Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Natural Health Trends Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Natural Health Trends Corp. Quote

Natural Health’s Management Commentary

Management highlighted that the business continues to face macroeconomic challenges, particularly subdued consumer spending in China and lingering effects from U.S.-China trade tensions. Despite these pressures, executives noted that revenue has stabilized over recent quarters. Natural Health emphasized progress from its restructuring program, which has begun to lower costs and streamline operations. Management also pointed to ongoing investments in technology, including a revamped website, a new back-office platform, and AI-driven tools aimed at improving member productivity and customer engagement.

Factors Influencing NHTC’s Performance

The revenue decline was primarily attributed to weaker sales in Hong Kong, which accounts for a significant portion of NHTC’s business and is closely tied to demand from China. Sales in Hong Kong dropped 16.7% year over year due to negative consumer sentiment and economic uncertainty linked to tariffs and geopolitical tensions.

While overall revenue declined, gross margin improved due to a strategic shift in manufacturing from the United States to East Asia, reducing logistics costs and mitigating tariff exposure. Lower employee-related and event costs also contributed to reduced operating expenses, partially offsetting the impact of declining revenue.

Natural Health’s Guidance and Outlook

Natural Health did not provide explicit quantitative guidance for the upcoming quarters. However, management expressed confidence that ongoing cost reductions, technology investments and upcoming brand initiatives — including its 25th anniversary events in Hong Kong — could help drive engagement and support future growth. NHTC also reiterated its focus on returning capital to shareholders through dividends.

NHTC’s Other Developments

During the quarter, Natural Health repurchased 2,935,227 shares of its common stock, representing 25.5% of its outstanding shares for $5.9 million, significantly reducing its share count. NHTC also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, continuing its capital return strategy.

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Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC): Free Stock Analysis Report

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