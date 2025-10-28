Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC) Price Target Increased by 184.21% to 55.08

The average one-year price target for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) has been revised to $55.08 / share. This is an increase of 184.21% from the prior estimate of $19.38 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $56.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.74% from the latest reported closing price of $39.70 / share.

There are 374 funds or institutions reporting positions in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 3.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NGVC is 0.09%, an increase of 13.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.78% to 11,588K shares. The put/call ratio of NGVC is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

Renaissance Technologies holds 541K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 579K shares , representing a decrease of 6.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGVC by 19.70% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 495K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 467K shares , representing an increase of 5.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGVC by 8.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 425K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 407K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 224K shares , representing an increase of 44.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGVC by 67.41% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 405K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 404K shares , representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGVC by 11.67% over the last quarter.

