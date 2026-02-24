Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC) Price Target Decreased by 16.67% to 45.90

The average one-year price target for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) has been revised to $45.90 / share. This is a decrease of 16.67% from the prior estimate of $55.08 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $56.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 78.60% from the latest reported closing price of $25.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 281 funds or institutions reporting positions in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage. This is an decrease of 92 owner(s) or 24.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NGVC is 0.09%, an increase of 8.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.42% to 10,604K shares. The put/call ratio of NGVC is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 516K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 505K shares , representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGVC by 36.76% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 470K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 670K shares , representing a decrease of 42.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGVC by 93.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 425K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 415K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 539K shares , representing a decrease of 30.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGVC by 52.56% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 383K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 479K shares , representing a decrease of 25.04%.

