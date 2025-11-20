Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage, Inc. Profit Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NGVC) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $11.80 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $9.01 million, or $0.39 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.2% to $336.14 million from $322.66 million last year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $11.80 Mln. vs. $9.01 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.51 vs. $0.39 last year. -Revenue: $336.14 Mln vs. $322.66 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.