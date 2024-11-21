Natural Grocers sees FY25 EPS $1.52-$1.60 vs. $1.31 a year ago

Sees FY25 number of new stores 4- 6, number of relocations/remodels 2-4, daily average comparable store sales growth 4.0%-6.0% and Capital expenditures $36M-$44M.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on NGVC:
- Natural Grocers raises quarterly dividend to 20% 12c per share
- Natural Grocers reports Q4 EPS 39c, consensus
- Natural Grocers sees FY25 EPS $1.52-$1.60 vs. 26c a year ago
- Is NGVC a Buy, Before Earnings?
- Natural Grocers Appoints Richard Hallé as CFO
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.