Natural Grocers rises 19.1%

Natural Grocers (NGVC) is up 19.1%, or $6.92 to $43.17.
- Natural Grocers rises 14.0%
- Natural Grocers Reports Record Earnings and Sales Growth
- Natural Grocers reports Q4 diluted EPS 39c vs. 26c last year
- Natural Grocers raises quarterly dividend 20% to 12c per share
- Natural Grocers sees FY25 EPS $1.52-$1.60 vs. $1.31 a year ago
