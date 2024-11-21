Natural Grocers raises quarterly dividend 20% to 12c per share

Natural Grocers (NGVC) announced that the company’s board has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 12c per common share. The dividend will be paid on December 18 to all stockholders of record at the close of business on December 2.

