Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage's (NYSE:NGVC) investors will be pleased with their favorable 46% return over the last five years

When you buy and hold a stock for the long term, you definitely want it to provide a positive return. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise more than the market average. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) share price is up 22% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. The last year has been disappointing, with the stock price down 9.4% in that time.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage managed to grow its earnings per share at 12% a year. This EPS growth is higher than the 4% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:NGVC Earnings Per Share Growth February 1st 2022

Dive deeper into Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage's key metrics by checking this interactive graph of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage the TSR over the last 5 years was 46%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a tough year, with a total loss of 7.2% (including dividends), against a market gain of about 10%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 8%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage that you should be aware of before investing here.

We will like Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

