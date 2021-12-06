Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.057 = US$30m ÷ (US$655m - US$134m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has an ROCE of 5.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Consumer Retailing industry average of 8.0%.

NYSE:NGVC Return on Capital Employed December 6th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Tell Us?

In terms of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 9.4% over the last five years. However it looks like Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

Our Take On Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 28% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage that you might find interesting.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.