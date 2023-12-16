Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC) Price Target Increased by 35.71% to 19.38

The average one-year price target for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) has been revised to 19.38 / share. This is an increase of 35.71% from the prior estimate of 14.28 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.19 to a high of 19.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.82% from the latest reported closing price of 16.31 / share.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Declares $0.10 Dividend

On November 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 27, 2023 received the payment on December 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $16.31 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.45%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.88%, the lowest has been 1.55%, and the highest has been 4.85%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.75 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.57 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.43%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 235 funds or institutions reporting positions in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NGVC is 0.04%, an increase of 5.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 8,439K shares. The put/call ratio of NGVC is 1.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 542K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 545K shares, representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGVC by 24.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 424K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acuitas Investments holds 376K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 357K shares, representing an increase of 4.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGVC by 11.86% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 320K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Foundry Partners holds 270K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 270K shares, representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGVC by 6.98% over the last quarter.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, safe, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 161 stores in 20 states.

