Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage said on May 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 26, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 30, 2023 will receive the payment on June 14, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.17 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.93%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.83%, the lowest has been 1.55%, and the highest has been 4.85%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.77 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.42 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.55. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.43%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 266 funds or institutions reporting positions in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NGVC is 0.04%, an increase of 0.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.43% to 9,021K shares. The put/call ratio of NGVC is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.37% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage is 12.75. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 25.37% from its latest reported closing price of 10.17.

The projected annual revenue for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage is 1,120MM, an increase of 1.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.79.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 602K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 665K shares, representing a decrease of 10.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGVC by 25.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 408K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 316K shares, representing an increase of 22.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGVC by 1.11% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 316K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Foundry Partners holds 275K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 234K shares, representing an increase of 15.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGVC by 172,897.53% over the last quarter.

Acuitas Investments holds 259K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, safe, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 161 stores in 20 states.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

