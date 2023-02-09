Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 24, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $10.29 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.89%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.59%, the lowest has been 1.55%, and the highest has been 4.32%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.67 (n=152).

The current dividend yield is 1.95 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.54. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.43%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.91% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage is $12.75. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 23.91% from its latest reported closing price of $10.29.

The projected annual revenue for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage is $1,120MM, an increase of 2.49%. The projected annual EPS is $0.79, an increase of 5.69%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 267 funds or institutions reporting positions in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 4.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NGVC is 0.04%, a decrease of 24.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.84% to 8,571K shares. The put/call ratio of NGVC is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 665K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 690K shares, representing a decrease of 3.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGVC by 22.13% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 316K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 296K shares, representing an increase of 6.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGVC by 26.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 316K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hillsdale Investment Management holds 276K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 319K shares, representing a decrease of 15.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGVC by 33.91% over the last quarter.

Shelton Capital Management holds 253K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 285K shares, representing a decrease of 12.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGVC by 36.47% over the last quarter.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, safe, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 161 stores in 20 states.

