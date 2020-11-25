Dividends
NGVC

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NGVC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NGVC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $2.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NGVC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2857.14% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.34, the dividend yield is 57.74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NGVC was $14.34, representing a -17.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.39 and a 165.06% increase over the 52 week low of $5.41.

NGVC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Kroger Company (KR) and Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI). NGVC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.78. Zacks Investment Research reports NGVC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -26.97%, compared to an industry average of 17.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NGVC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NGVC

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular