Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NGVC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 26, 2021

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NGVC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NGVC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 42.86% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.66, the dividend yield is 2.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NGVC was $14.66, representing a -21.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.75 and a 48.45% increase over the 52 week low of $9.88.

NGVC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as General Mills, Inc. (GIS) and Kroger Company (KR). NGVC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.91. Zacks Investment Research reports NGVC's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as -10.99%, compared to an industry average of 6.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ngvc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

