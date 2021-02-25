Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NGVC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2021

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NGVC) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NGVC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -96.62% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of NGVC was $14.46, representing a -22.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.75 and a 167.28% increase over the 52 week low of $5.41.

NGVC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Kroger Company (KR) and Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI). NGVC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.96. Zacks Investment Research reports NGVC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -26.97%, compared to an industry average of -5.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NGVC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

