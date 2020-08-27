Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NGVC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2020

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NGVC) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NGVC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that NGVC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.33, the dividend yield is 2.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NGVC was $13.33, representing a -23.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.39 and a 146.4% increase over the 52 week low of $5.41.

NGVC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Kroger Company (KR) and Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI). NGVC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.78. Zacks Investment Research reports NGVC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 92.86%, compared to an industry average of 26.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NGVC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.