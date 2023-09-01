Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (FRA:N2V) Price Target Increased by 8.02% to 12.17

The average one-year price target for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (FRA:N2V) has been revised to 12.17 / share. This is an increase of 8.02% from the prior estimate of 11.27 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.12 to a high of 13.49 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.00% from the latest reported closing price of 11.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 237 funds or institutions reporting positions in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 6.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to N2V is 0.04%, a decrease of 11.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.56% to 8,441K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 545K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 570K shares, representing a decrease of 4.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in N2V by 8.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 424K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acuitas Investments holds 357K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 259K shares, representing an increase of 27.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in N2V by 19.64% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 320K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 316K shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in N2V by 22.78% over the last quarter.

Foundry Partners holds 270K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 275K shares, representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in N2V by 0.51% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.