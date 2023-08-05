News & Insights

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (FRA:N2V) Price Target Decreased by 7.02% to 11.27

The average one-year price target for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (FRA:N2V) has been revised to 11.27 / share. This is an decrease of 7.02% from the prior estimate of 12.12 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.71 to a high of 12.06 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.31% from the latest reported closing price of 11.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 250 funds or institutions reporting positions in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 6.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to N2V is 0.04%, a decrease of 4.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.13% to 8,650K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DE:N2V / Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc Shares Held by Institutions

Renaissance Technologies holds 570K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 602K shares, representing a decrease of 5.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in N2V by 18.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 424K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 408K shares, representing an increase of 3.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in N2V by 23.49% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 320K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 316K shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in N2V by 22.78% over the last quarter.

Foundry Partners holds 270K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 275K shares, representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in N2V by 0.51% over the last quarter.

Acuitas Investments holds 259K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

