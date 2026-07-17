Natural Grocers Adds Six Organic Breads to Private-Label Line

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. NGVC recently expanded its private-label portfolio with the introduction of six new Natural Grocers Brand Organic Bread products, strengthening its presence in the organic grocery category. The new lineup includes Organic English Muffins, Organic Hawaiian Rolls, and Organic Hamburger and Hot Dog Buns, each available in white or whole grain varieties. The products are designed to cater to a variety of everyday meal occasions, from breakfast sandwiches to burgers and hot dogs.

Focus on Quality and Ingredient Standards

The newly launched bread products are made with certified organic ingredients and are non-GMO, kosher, and free from synthetic colors and hydrogenated fats. Like other products under the Natural Grocers Brand, the products are formulated with an emphasis on ingredient transparency and avoid several additives typically used in conventional grocery products.

Growing the Private-Label Business

The launch further expands the Natural Grocers Brand, which has grown to more than 900 exclusive products since its debut in 2016. The portfolio spans pantry staples, grocery essentials and household products, with recent additions including Wild Smoked Salmon and Regenerative Organic Certified Pasture-Raised Eggs. The company also indicated that more private-label products are planned, highlighting its continued focus on expanding its exclusive offerings and strengthening customer loyalty through differentiated products.

Benefits for NGVC

By expanding its private-label organic bread portfolio, NGVC is well-positioned to drive higher grocery sales, encourage repeat purchases and deepen customer engagement, while supporting private-label growth and overall revenue momentum.

Therefore, the recent launch is expected to strengthen Natural Grocers' grocery business, which remains its largest revenue contributor. In the first half of fiscal 2026, grocery sales accounted for 72% of total revenues, generating $487.4 million.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NGVC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.