Natural Gasket Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Bounce

Natural Gas Price Forecast Video for 19.10.23

FXEmpire.com -

Natural Gas Technical Analysis

Natural gas markets have rallied during the trading session on Wednesday, breaking above the $3.00 level and showing signs of support at that large, psychologically significant figure. We have the 50-Day EMA sitting underneath which of course offers a significant amount of support as well. If we break above the 200-Day EMA, then the market is likely to continue to go much higher. The natural gas markets of course have been an investment that I have been involved in recently, but the key word here of course is going to be “investment.”

The cyclicality of the market means that we should see higher prices going forward, with the idea that more demand is coming into the picture due to the time of year. If we can break above the 200-Day EMA, the market is likely to go higher. Ultimately, we could go to the $4.00 level above, which of course is a large, round, psychologically significant figure. If we can break above there, then the market is likely to go looking to the $5.00 level.

On the other hand, if the market were to break down below the 50-Day EMA, then the market is likely to go to the bottom of the gap from several weeks ago, with the $2.50 level underneath being a massive floor in the market, but at this point in time with a lack of supply in Europe, it’s likely that we will continue to see the upward pressure over the next several months, as Russian gas is off-line.

The market is one that I have been buying into through non-levered positions such as the UNG ETF in the United States. However, the CFD markets can also be used because you can control your leverage there. Playing the futures markets would be a bit too dangerous at this point, but I add to my position every time we pull back, and I do think that eventually we could get to the $5.00 level through the winter. All things being equal, I am very bullish and I don’t have any interest in trying to short this market anytime soon.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.