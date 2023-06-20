News & Insights

Commodities
UNG

Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil – WTI Oil Tests The $70 Level

June 20, 2023 — 02:07 pm EDT

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Natural gas pulled back amid profit-taking. 
  • WTI oil declined towards the $70 level. 
  • Brent oil settled below the $76 level. 

Natural Gas
Natural Gas 200623 4h Chart

Natural gas pulled back after facing strong resistance near multi-month highs. The move was driven by profit-taking as weather forecasts remained somewhat bullish.

Natural gas will likely try to settle in the $2.40 – $2.60 range before making another attempt to climb above the $2.70 level.

WTI Oil
WTI Oil 200623 4h Chart

WTI oil pulled back as traders reacted to China’s decision to cut longer-term rates. The 5-year loan prime rate was cut from 4.3% to 4.2%, which was in line with analyst expectations. However, traders wanted to see a more aggressive cut.

From the technical point of view, WTI oil is trying to get below the $70 level. A successful test of this level will push WTI oil towards June lows.

Brent Oil
Brent Oil 200623 4h Chart

Brent oil has also moved lower as traders focused on the news from China.

RSI remains in the moderate territory, so there is enough room to gain additional momentum.  A move below the $74.70 level will push Brent oil towards the support in the $71.55 – $72.05 area.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNG
FCG
XOP
PXJ
DIG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.