Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil – Oil Tests Weekly Highs Ahead Of The Weekend

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Natural gas gains ground as traders focus on rising demand.

WTI oil managed to settle above the $70 level.

Brent oil moved above the $75 level as the rebound continued.

Natural Gas

Natural Gas 300623 Daily Chart

Natural gas is moving higher as traders stay focused on favorable weather forecasts.

In case natural gas manages to settle above the $2.85 level, it will gain additional upside momentum and head towards the resistance in the $3.10 – $3.20 range.

WTI Oil

WTI Oil 300623 Daily Chart

WTI oil continues its attempts to settle above the resistance in the $70.00 – $70.50 range as the rebound continues. U.S. dollar’s weakness provided additional support to oil markets in today’s trading session.

A successful test of the resistance at $70.00 – $70.50 will push WTI oil towards the next resistance in the $72.45 – $73.15 range.

Brent Oil

Brent Oil 300623 Daily Chart

Brent oil is also moving higher amid rising demand for riskier assets.

From the technical point of view, it is already clear that the support level at $71.55 – $72.05 has not been breached. A move above the 50 MA at $75.85 will provide Brent oil with an opportunity to gain additional upside momentum.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.