News & Insights

Commodities
UNG

Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil – Oil Tests New Highs As Saudi Arabia Is Expected To Extend Output Cuts

July 31, 2023 — 02:07 pm EDT

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Natural gas continues its attempts to settle below the $2.60 level. 
  • WTI oil moved above the $81 level as traders bet that Saudi Arabia would extend production cuts. 
  • Brent oil settled above the $85 level. 

Natural Gas
Natural Gas 310723 Daily Chart

Natural gas pulled back as traders remained focused on weather forecasts. At this point, the high demand for natural gas does not lead to higher prices.

From the technical point of view, natural gas remains stuck near the support level at $2.60 – $2.65.

WTI Oil
WTI Oil 310723 Daily Chart

WTI oil tested new highs as traders expect that Saudi Arabia will keep its voluntary production cuts in place in September.

In case WTI oil settles above the resistance at $80.90 – $81.75, it will head towards the next resistance level, which is located in the $86.00 – $87.30 range.

Brent Oil
Brent Oil 310723 Daily Chart

Brent oil is also moving higher as traders focus on tight supplies. China stimulus measures, which were announced last week, continue to provide support to oil markets.

A successful test of the resistance in the $85.10 – $86.00 range will push Brent oil towards the next resistance in the $88.80 – $90.00 area.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNG
FCG
XOP
PXJ
DIG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.