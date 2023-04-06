Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil – Oil Stays Range-Bound

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Natural gas pulls back after EIA report.

WTI oil tested support at the $80 level.

Brent oil continues to trade near the $85 level.

Natural Gas

Natural Gas 060423 Daily Chart

Natural gas declined after the release of the EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report. The report showed that working gas in storage decreased by 23 Bcf from the previous week, compared to analyst consensus of -21 Bcf.

From the technical point of view, natural gas remains in the $2.00 – $2.20 range. Most likely, natural gas will be able to gain additional momentum in case it moves out of this range.

R1:$2.20 – R2:$2.35 – R3:$2.60

S1:$2.00 – S2:$1.80 – S3:$1.60

WTI Oil

WTI Oil 060423 Daily Chart

WTI oil tested the $80 level but failed to develop sufficient momentum and rebounded towards $80.50. Traders are waiting for additional catalysts after the surprising OPEC+ production cut.

The technical picture has not changed in recent days. Oil continues to consolidate after the strong rally. Bulls are trying to defend the important $80 level. If WTI oil stays above $80, it will have a great chance to climb above the resistance at $82.00.

R1:$82.00 – R2:$83.30 – R3:$84.50

S1:$80.00 – S2:$79.10 – S3:$78.00

Brent Oil

Brent Oil 060423 Daily Chart

Brent oil is currently trying to climb above the $85 level. There are no big news today, so traders focus on general market sentiment.

The nearest material resistance level for Brent oil is located at $86. If Brent oil gets above this level, it will move towards the next resistance at $86.70.

R1:$86.00 – R2:$86.70 – R3:$87.80

S1:$84.00 – S2:$83.10 – S3:$82.40

