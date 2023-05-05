News & Insights

Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil – Oil Soars As U.S. Job Market Stays Strong

May 05, 2023 — 01:50 pm EDT

Key Insights

  • Natural gas remains in the $2.00 – $2.20 range. 
  • WTI oil moved above $71.00 as traders reacted to the Non Farm Payrolls report. 
  • Brent oil settled above $75.00.

Natural Gas
Natural Gas 050523 Daily Chart

Natural gas  rebounds after the recent pullback. At this point, it looks that natural gas will need significant catalysts to settle below the strong support at $2.00.

If natural gas climbs back above $2.20, it will head towards the next resistance at $2.35. A move above $2.35 will push natural gas towards the $2.60 level.

R1:$2.20 – R2:$2.35 – R3:$2.60

S1:$2.20 – S2:$2.00 – S3:$1.80

WTI Oil
WTI Oil 050523 Daily Chart

WTI oil  rallied as recession fears eased after the release of Non Farm Payrolls report. Traders used the recent sell-off as an opportunity to build long positions in WTI oil.

If WTI oil climbs above the $71.70 level, it will head towards the resistance at $72.70. A move above $72.70 will push WTI oil towards the $74.00 level.

R1:$71.70 – R2:$72.70 – R3:$74.00

S1:$70.30 – S2:$69.20 – S3:$68.00

Brent Oil
Brent Oil 050523 Daily Chart

Brent oil has also managed to gain strong upside momentum in today’s trading session as risk appetite increased.

If Brent oil moves above the $75.50 level, it will head towards the resistance at $76.25. A move above this level will push Brent oil towards the $77.50 level.

R1:$75.50 – R2:$76.25 – R3:$77.50

S1:$74.60 – S2:$73.00 – S3:$71.70

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

