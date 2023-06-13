Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil – Oil Soars As China Cuts Short-Term Rates

FXEmpire.com -
Key Insights
- Natural gas gained ground due to hotter weather forecasts.
- WTI oil rebounded from recent lows as China cut short-term rates.
- Brent oil settled back above the $74 level.
Natural Gas
Natural gas moved higher as traders reacted to hotter weather forecasts. Hotter weather would lead to higher demand for natural gas.
A move above the $2.35 level will push natural gas towards the resistance at $2.60. On the support side, natural gas needs to settle below $2.20 to have a chance to gain sustainable downside momentum.
R1:$2.35 – R2:$2.60 – R3:$2.85
S1:$2.20 – S2:$2.00 – S3:$1.80
WTI Oil
WTI oil rebounds as China lowered its short-term lending rate to provide additional support to the economy.
A successful test of the $70.30 level will push WTI oil towards the resistance at $71.70. In case WTI oil climbs above $71.70, it will head towards the $73.20 level.
R1:$70.30 – R2:$71.70 – R3:$73.20
S1:$69.20 – S2:$68.00 – S3:$66.90
Brent Oil
Brent oil has also gained momentum as traders bet that China will soon reveal additional measures to boost its economy.
If Brent oil climbs above $74.60, it will head towards the resistance at $75.50. A move above this level will open the way to the test of the next resistance at $76.50.
R1:$74.60 – R2:$75.50 – R3:$76.50
S1:$73.50 – S2:$72.50 – S3:$71.40
For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
More From FXEMPIRE:
- Hang Seng Index, ASX200, Nikkei 225: Nikkei Leads on Fed Pause Bets
- UK GDP Estimate Report Delivered Mixed Results to Test the BoE
- EUR/USD and a Run at $1.09 Hinged on a Dovish Fed Pause
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.