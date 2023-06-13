Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil – Oil Soars As China Cuts Short-Term Rates

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Natural gas gained ground due to hotter weather forecasts.

WTI oil rebounded from recent lows as China cut short-term rates.

Brent oil settled back above the $74 level.

Natural Gas

Natural Gas 130623 Daily Chart

Natural gas moved higher as traders reacted to hotter weather forecasts. Hotter weather would lead to higher demand for natural gas.

A move above the $2.35 level will push natural gas towards the resistance at $2.60. On the support side, natural gas needs to settle below $2.20 to have a chance to gain sustainable downside momentum.

R1:$2.35 – R2:$2.60 – R3:$2.85

S1:$2.20 – S2:$2.00 – S3:$1.80

WTI Oil

WTI Oil 130623 Daily Chart

WTI oil rebounds as China lowered its short-term lending rate to provide additional support to the economy.

A successful test of the $70.30 level will push WTI oil towards the resistance at $71.70. In case WTI oil climbs above $71.70, it will head towards the $73.20 level.

R1:$70.30 – R2:$71.70 – R3:$73.20

S1:$69.20 – S2:$68.00 – S3:$66.90

Brent Oil

Brent Oil 130623 Daily Chart

Brent oil has also gained momentum as traders bet that China will soon reveal additional measures to boost its economy.

If Brent oil climbs above $74.60, it will head towards the resistance at $75.50. A move above this level will open the way to the test of the next resistance at $76.50.

R1:$74.60 – R2:$75.50 – R3:$76.50

S1:$73.50 – S2:$72.50 – S3:$71.40

