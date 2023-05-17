Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil – Oil Soars 3% On Debt Ceiling Optimism

FXEmpire.com -
Key Insights
- Natural gas is trying to settle above the $2.40 level as the rebound continues.
- WTI oil moved towards the $73 level after the EIA report.
- Brent oil attempts to climb above the $77 level.
Natural Gas
Natural gas continues to move higher after the successful test of the $2.35 level. The current demand for natural gas is low, but bulls hope that the situation will change.
The technical picture remains bullish as natural gas managed to settle above $2.35. The next resistance is located at $2.60, although a new resistance level may emerge in the $2.35 – $2.60 range.
R1:$2.60 – R2:$2.85 – R3:$3.00
S1:$2.35 – S2:$2.20 – S3:$2.00
WTI Oil
WTI oil rallied as traders reacted to the EIA report. The initial reaction was modest, but declining domestic production has finally served as a significant positive catalyst for WTI oil.
The nearest resistance level for WTI oil is located at $74.00. A move above this level will push WTI oil towards the next resistance at $75.70.
R1:$74.00 – R2:$75.70 – R3:$76.70
S1:$72.70 – S2:$71.70 – S3:$70.30
Brent Oil
Brent oil moved towards the $77 level. Traders bet that Democrats and Republicans will reach a consensus deal on the debt ceiling in the upcoming days.
A move above the $77.50 level will push Brent oil towards the resistance at $78.80. If Brent oil climbs above $78.80, it will head towards the next resistance level at $79.75.
R1:$77.50 – R2:$78.80 – R3:$79.75
S1:$76.25 – S2:$75.50 – S3:$74.60
