News & Insights

Commodities
UNG

Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil – Oil Rebounds From Session Lows As Crude Inventories Decline

July 06, 2023 — 02:08 pm EDT

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Natural gas tries to settle below the $2.60 level. 
  • WTI oil rebounded above $71.50 as traders focused on EIA report. 
  • Brent oil settled back above the $76 level. 

Natural Gas
Natural Gas 060723 Daily Chart

Natural gas pulls back as traders wait for the storage report, which will be released tomorrow.

In case natural gas settles below the $2.60 level, it will head towards the next support, which is located in the $2.35 – $2.40 range.

WTI Oil
WTI Oil 060723 Daily Chart

WTI oil rebounded from session lows as traders focused on the EIA report, which showed that crude inventories declined by 1.5 million barrels from the previous week. Domestic oil production grew from 12.2 million bpd to 12.4 million bpd, which was a bearish development, but traders remained bullish.

If WTI oil manages to settle above the resistance at $72.45 – $73.15 area, it will gain additional upside momentum and head towards the next resistance, which is located in the $74.25 – $74.75 range.

Brent Oil
Brent Oil 060723 Daily Chart

Brent oil has also moved away from session lows as traders ignored recession worries and focused on production cuts.

The nearest material resistance for Brent oil is located in the $78.00 – $78.45 range. A move above this area will show that Brent oil is ready to develop sustainable upside momentum.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNG
FCG
XOP
PXJ
DIG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.