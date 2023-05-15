Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil – Oil Rebounds As Wildfires In Canada Shut Production

FXEmpire.com -
Key Insights
- Natural gas tests resistance at $2.35.
- WTI oil rebounds as traders focus on tighter supplies.
- Brent oil tries to settle above the $75.50 level.
Natural Gas
Natural gas gains ground as traders focus on the declining rig count. Interestingly, traders ignore disappointing weather forecasts, which indicates that the market sentiment is bullish.
A move above the $2.35 level will push natural gas towards the resistance at $2.60. In case natural gas climbs above $2.60, it will head towards the next resistance at $2.85.
R1:$2.35 – R2:$2.60 – R3:$2.85
S1:$2.20 – S2:$2.00 – S3:$1.80
WTI Oil
WTI oil moved higher as traders focused on the news from Canada. Wildfires shut about 300,000 boepd of production, which served as a bullish catalyst for oil prices.
In case WTI oil climbs back above the $71.70 level, it will head towards the resistance at $72.70. A move above this level will open the way to the test of the next resistance at $74.00.
R1:$71.70 – R2:$72.70 – R3:$74.00
S1:$70.30 – S2:$69.20 – S3:$68.00
Brent Oil
Brent oil is trying to settle above the $75.50 level amid a broad rebound in the oil markets.
In case Brent oil climbs above $75.50, it will head towards the next resistance at $76.25. On the support side, a move below $74.60 will push Brent oil towards the support at $73.70.
R1:$75.50 – R2:$76.25 – R3:$77.50
S1:$74.60 – S2:$73.70 – S3:$72.90
For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
More From FXEMPIRE:
- GBP to USD Forecasts: $1.26 Eyed on UK Wages and the US Debt Ceiling
- EUR/USD Eyes $1.0950 on Stats, the Fed, and the US Debt Ceiling
- Oil Price Forecast: Supported by Wildfires in Canada and US Oil Reserve Purchase
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.