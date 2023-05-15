News & Insights

Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil – Oil Rebounds As Wildfires In Canada Shut Production

May 15, 2023 — 02:22 pm EDT

Key Insights

  • Natural gas tests resistance at $2.35.
  • WTI oil rebounds as traders focus on tighter supplies. 
  • Brent oil tries to settle above the $75.50 level. 

Natural Gas
Natural Gas 150523 Daily Chart

Natural gas gains ground as traders focus on the declining rig count. Interestingly, traders ignore disappointing weather forecasts, which indicates that the market sentiment is bullish.

A move above the $2.35 level will push natural gas towards the resistance at $2.60. In case natural gas climbs above $2.60, it will head towards the next resistance at $2.85.

R1:$2.35 – R2:$2.60 – R3:$2.85

S1:$2.20 – S2:$2.00 – S3:$1.80

WTI Oil
WTI Oil 150523 Daily Chart

WTI oil moved higher as traders focused on the news from Canada. Wildfires shut about 300,000 boepd of production, which served as a bullish catalyst for oil prices.

In case WTI oil climbs back above the $71.70 level, it will head towards the resistance at $72.70. A move above this level will open the way to the test of the next resistance at $74.00.

R1:$71.70 – R2:$72.70 – R3:$74.00

S1:$70.30 – S2:$69.20 – S3:$68.00

Brent Oil
Brent Oil 150523 Daily Chart

Brent oil is trying to settle above the $75.50 level amid a broad rebound in the oil markets.

In case Brent oil climbs above $75.50, it will head towards the next resistance at $76.25. On the support side, a move below $74.60 will push Brent oil towards the support at $73.70.

R1:$75.50 – R2:$76.25 – R3:$77.50

S1:$74.60 – S2:$73.70 – S3:$72.90

