Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil – Oil Rebounds As Traders Shrug Off Weak Chinese Imports Data

Natural gas is gaining ground amid a lack of additional negative catalysts.

WTI oil rebounded from session lows as traders ignored weak Chinese imports data.

Brent oil has also moved away from session lows.

Natural Gas

Natural gas settled above the $2.20 level as the rebound continued. There are no additional negative catalysts, and bulls bet that the bottom has been formed.

The nearest resistance level for natural gas is located at $2.35. A move above $2.35 will push natural gas towards the $2.60 level.

R1:$2.35 – R2:$2.60 – R3:$2.85

S1:$2.20 – S2:$2.00 – S3:$1.80

WTI Oil

WTI oil rebounded from session lows despite weak economic data from China, which indicated that imports declined by 7.9% year-over-year in April.

A move above the $74.00 level will push WTI oil towards $75.70. In case WTI oil manages to settle above $75.70, it will head towards the next resistance at $76.90.

R1:$74.00 – R2:$75.70 – R3:$76.90

S1:$72.70 – S2:$71.70 – S3:$70.30

Brent Oil

Brent oil has also managed to rebound as traders bet that OPEC+ production cuts will balance the market in May.

If Brent oil climbs above $77.50, it will head towards the resistance at $78.50. A successful test of this level will push Brent oil towards the psychologically important $80.00 level.

R1:$77.50 – R2:$78.50 – R3:$80.00

S1:$76.25 – S2:$75.50 – S3:$74.60

