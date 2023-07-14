Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil – Oil Pulls Back On Profit-Taking

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Natural gas is under pressure ahead of the weekend.

WTI oil settled below the $76 level.

Brent oil declined below the $80 level.

Natural Gas

Natural Gas 140723 Daily Chart

Natural gas is losing ground as traders react to mixed weather outlook and focus on the maintenance at LNG export plants.

From the technical point of view, natural gas settled below the $2.60 level and is moving towards the next support, which is located in the $2.35 – $2.40 range.

WTI Oil

WTI Oil 140723 Daily Chart

WTI oil pulls back as traders take some profits off the table after the strong rally. The rebound in Treasury yields may have put some pressure on the oil markets today, but profit-taking was the main catalyst.

WTI oil did not manage to settle above the resistance at $76.10 – $76.90 and is moving towards the support at $74.25 – $74.75. A move below $74.25 will push WTI oil towards the next support level at $72.45 – $73.15.

Brent Oil

Brent Oil 140723 Daily Chart

Brent oil declined below the psychologically important $80 level amid a broad pullback in the oil markets.

The current pullback looks healthy after a strong rally, and it is not surprising to see that some traders decided to take profits ahead of the weekend.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.