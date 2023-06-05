News & Insights

Commodities
UNG

Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil – Oil Pulls Back From Session Highs Amid Profit-Taking

June 05, 2023 — 02:21 pm EDT

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Natural gas is moving higher as traders bet that warmer weather will provide support to demand. 
  • WTI oil faced resistance near $75 and pulled back. 
  • Brent oil settled near the $77 level. 

Natural Gas
Natural Gas 050623 Daily Chart

Natural gas is moving higher as traders react to the changes in weather forecasts. Warmer weather may provide support to natural gas prices in the second half of the month.

From the technical point of view, natural gas continues to trade in the $2.20 – $2.35 range. A move above the $2.35 level will push natural gas towards the resistance at $2.60.

R1:$2.35 – R2:$2.60 – R3:$2.85

S1:$2.20 – S2:$2.00 – S3:$1.80

WTI Oil
WTI Oil 050623 Daily Chart

WTI oil  rallied as OPEC+ announced additional production cuts. However, traders used the rally as an opportunity to take some profits off the table, so WTI oil pulled back from session highs.

A move below the support at $71.70 will push WTI oil towards the next support level at $70.30. If WTI oil declines below this level, it will head towards the support at $69.20.

R1:$73.50 – R2:$74.70 – R3:$76.00

S1:$71.70 – S2:$70.30 – S3:$69.20

Brent Oil
Brent Oil 050623 Daily Chart

Brent oil has also pulled back from session highs due to profit-taking.

It should be noted that Brent oil failed to settle above the strong resistance near the $78.50 level, so it continues to trade in the wide trading range between the support at $71.70 and the resistance at $78.50.

R1:$77.50 – R2:$78.50 – R3:$79.75

S1:$75.50 – S2:$74.60 – S3:$73.50

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNG
FCG
XOP
PXJ
DIG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.