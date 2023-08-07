Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil – Oil Pulls Back As Traders Take Profits Near Multi-Month Highs

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Natural gas rallied as traders focused on rising demand.

WTI oil pulled back on profit-taking.

Brent oil declined below the $85.50 level.

Natural Gas

Natural Gas 070823 Daily Chart

Natural gas gained strong upside momentum as traders focused on hot weather forecasts.

Natural gas is moving towards the resistance in the $2.80 – $2.85 range. This resistance level has already been tested many times and proved its strength, so natural gas may need additional catalysts to settle above $2.85.

WTI Oil

WTI Oil 070823 Daily Chart

WTI oil pulls back as traders take some profits off the table near multi-month highs.

The general trend remains bullish as traders stay focused on production cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia. RSI is in the moderate territory, and there is plenty of room to gain additional momentum.

Brent Oil

Brent Oil 070823 Daily Chart

Brent oil has also moved lower amid a broad pullback in the oil markets. It should be noted that this pullback is not strong as there are no bearish catalysts in play.

From the technical point of view, Brent oil needs to settle above the resistance at $85.10 – $86.00 to gain additional momentum.

