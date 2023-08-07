News & Insights

Commodities
UNG

Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil – Oil Pulls Back As Traders Take Profits Near Multi-Month Highs

August 07, 2023 — 02:17 pm EDT

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Natural gas rallied as traders focused on rising demand. 
  • WTI oil pulled back on profit-taking. 
  • Brent oil declined below the $85.50 level.

Natural Gas
Natural Gas 070823 Daily Chart

Natural gas gained strong upside momentum as traders focused on hot weather forecasts.

Natural gas is moving towards the resistance in the $2.80 – $2.85 range. This resistance level has already been tested many times and proved its strength, so natural gas may need additional catalysts to settle above $2.85.

WTI Oil
WTI Oil 070823 Daily Chart

WTI oil pulls back as traders take some profits off the table near multi-month highs.

The general trend remains bullish as traders stay focused on production cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia. RSI is in the moderate territory, and there is plenty of room to gain additional momentum.

Brent Oil
Brent Oil 070823 Daily Chart

Brent oil has also moved lower amid a broad pullback in the oil markets. It should be noted that this pullback is not strong as there are no bearish catalysts in play.

From the technical point of view, Brent oil needs to settle above the resistance at $85.10 – $86.00 to gain additional momentum.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNG
FCG
XOP
PXJ
DIG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.