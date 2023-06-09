News & Insights

Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil – Oil Moves Lower Amid Recession Worries

June 09, 2023 — 02:11 pm EDT

Key Insights

  • Natural gas declines as traders focus on disappointing weather forecasts. 
  • WTI pulls back as traders believe that demand is not as strong as previously expected. 
  • Brent oil pulled back towards the $75 level.

Natural Gas
Natural Gas 090623 Daily Chart

Natural gas pulls back due to cooler trends in weather forecasts. Yesterday’s EIA report also serves as a negative catalyst for the market.

Natural gas stays stuck in the $2.20 – $2.35 range, and it needs to move out of this range to develop momentum.

R1:$2.35 – R2:$2.60 – R3:$2.85

S1:$2.20 – S2:$2.00 – S3:$1.80

WTI Oil
WTI Oil 090623 Daily Chart

WTI oil is moving lower as traders remain worried about the strength of the oil demand in summer. The recent announcements from OPEC+ did not provide material support to the market.

A move below the $70.30 level will push WTI oil towards the support at $69.20. If WTI oil declines below $69.20, it will head towards the next support level at $68.00.

R1:$71.70 – R2:$73.50 – R3:$74.70

S1:$70.30 – S2:$69.20 – S3:$68.00

Brent Oil
Brent Oil 090623 Daily Chart

Brent oil is also moving lower amid a broad pullback in the oil markets. Recession worries remain an important negative catalyst for Brent oil.

A successful test of the $74.60 level will push Brent oil towards the next support at $73.50. If Brent oil gets below this level, it will move towards the support at $72.50.

R1:$75.50 – R2:$77.50 – R3:$78.50

S1:$74.60 – S2:$73.50 – S3:$72.50

