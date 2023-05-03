News & Insights

Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil – Oil Markets Test New Lows

May 03, 2023 — 01:18 pm EDT

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Natural gas is moving towards the $2.00 level. 
  • The sell-off in the oil markets continues as traders focus on recession worries. 
  • Oil prices are moving towards yearly lows as the pullback turns into a real panic. 

Natural Gas
Natural Gas 030523 Daily Chart

Natural gas remains under strong pressure as traders expect that demand for natural gas will decline soon.

The nearest support level for natural gas is located at $2.00. If natural gas settles below this level, it will head towards the next support at $1.80.

R1:$2.20 – R2:$2.35 – R3:$2.60

S1:$2.00 – S2:$1.80 – S3:$1.60

WTI Oil
WTI Oil 030523 Daily Chart

WTI oil test new lows amid recession worries. The current sell-off is strong as traders focus on recession risks.

If WTI oil settles below the $68.00 level, it will head towards the support at $67.00. A successful test of the support at $67.00 will push WTI oil towards the next support at $65.70.

R1:$69.20 – R2:$70.30 – R3:$71.70

S1:$68.00 – S2:$67.00 – S3:$65.70

Brent Oil
Brent Oil 030523 Daily Chart

Brent oil moved closer to yearly lows as the pullback turned into a real panic.

In case Brent oil settles below the $71.70 level, it will head towards the support at $70.20. A move below $70.20 will push Brent oil towards the next support at $69.25.

R1:$73.00 – R2:$74.60 – R3:$75.50

S1:$71.71 – S2:$70.20 – S3:$69.25

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

