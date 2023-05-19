News & Insights

Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil – Oil Markets Retreat From Session Highs

May 19, 2023 — 02:44 pm EDT

Key Insights

  • Natural gas remains stuck near the $2.60 level. 
  • WTI oil pulled back below the $72 level. 
  • Brent oil settled below $76.

Natural Gas
Natural Gas 190523 Daily Chart

Natural gas continues its attempts to settle above the resistance at $2.60. The weather forecasts are unfavorable, and it remains to be seen whether natural gas will be able to stay above $2.60 in the upcoming trading sessions.

In case natural gas settles above $2.60, it will move towards the resistance at $2.85. On the support side, a move below the $2.35 level will push natural gas towards the next support level, which is located at $2.20.

R1:$2.60 – R2:$2.85 – R3:$3.00

S1:$2.35 – S2:$2.20 – S3:$2.00

WTI Oil
WTI Oil 190523 Daily Chart

WTI oil pulled back from session highs as U.S. debt ceiling negotiations were paused. Traders worry that U.S. may not raise the debt ceiling in time to avoid a default.

A move below the support at $71.70 will push WTI oil towards the next support level at $70.30. In case WTI oil declines below this level, it will head towards the support at $69.20.

R1:$72.70 – R2:$74.00 – R3:$75.70

S1:$71.70 – S2:$70.30 – S3:$69.20

Brent Oil
Brent Oil 190523 Daily Chart

Brent oil has also found itself under pressure as traders focused on debt ceiling talks.

If Brent oil settles below $75.50, it will move towards the support at $74.60. A successful test of this support level will push Brent oil towards the next support level at $73.50.

R1:$76.25 – R2:$77.50 – R3:$78.80

S1:$75.50 – S2:$74.60 – S3:$73.50

