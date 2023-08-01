Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil – Oil Markets Rebound From Session Lows As Traders Stay Bullish

FXEmpire.com -

Natural gas moved below the $2.60 level as traders focused on the bearish changes in weather forecasts.

WTI oil rebounded from session lows as traders remained bullish.

Brent oil moved back above the $85.00 level.

Natural Gas

Natural Gas 010823 Daily Chart

Natural gas is trying to settle below the $2.60 level as cooler weather trend serves as a negative catalyst.

In case this attempt is successful, natural gas will move towards the support in the $2.35 – $2.40 range.

WTI Oil

WTI Oil 010823 Daily Chart

WTI oil rebounded from session lows as traders remained focused on tightening supply.

If WTI oil climbs above the $81.75 level, it will head towards the next resistance, which is located in the $86.00 – $87.30 range.

Brent Oil

Brent Oil 010823 Daily Chart

Brent oil has also managed to get away from session lows. The general market sentiment remains bullish as bears cannot find negative catalysts.

In case Brent oil manages to settle above the resistance in the $85.10 – $86.00 area, it will head towards the resistance at $88.80 – $90.00.

