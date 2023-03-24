Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil – Oil Markets Rebound From Session Lows Amid Rising Appetite For Risk

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Natural gas prices continue to trade near the $2.20 level.

WTI oil climbed back above the $69 level.

Brent oil is trying to settle above $74.50.

Natural Gas

Natural Gas 240323 Daily Chart

Natural gas remains stuck near the $2.20 level as traders wait for catalysts. From a big picture point of view, the market sentiment remains bearish, and natural gas will need significant catalysts to break the current trend.

WTI Oil

WTI Oil 240323 Daily Chart

WTI oil rebounds from session lows as traders bet that regulators will be able to contain the banking crisis. The sell-off was triggered by the potential problems of Deutsche Bank, but it looks that markets have calmed down after the initial panic.

Brent Oil

Brent Oil 240323 Daily Chart

Brent oil is currently trying to settle back above the $74.50 level. In case this attempt is successful, Brent oil will move towards the resistance at the $76 level.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.