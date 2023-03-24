Commodities
UNG

Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil – Oil Markets Rebound From Session Lows Amid Rising Appetite For Risk

March 24, 2023 — 01:27 pm EDT

Key Insights

  • Natural gas prices continue to trade near the $2.20 level. 
  • WTI oil climbed back above the $69 level. 
  • Brent oil is trying to settle above $74.50.

Natural Gas
Natural Gas 240323 Daily Chart

Natural gas remains stuck near the $2.20 level as traders wait for catalysts. From a big picture point of view, the market sentiment remains bearish, and natural gas will need significant catalysts to break the current trend.

WTI Oil
WTI Oil 240323 Daily Chart

WTI oil rebounds from session lows as traders bet that regulators will be able to contain the banking crisis. The sell-off was triggered by the potential problems of Deutsche Bank, but it looks that markets have calmed down after the initial panic.

Brent Oil
Brent Oil 240323 Daily Chart

Brent oil is currently trying to settle back above the $74.50 level. In case this attempt is successful, Brent oil will move towards the resistance at the $76 level.

