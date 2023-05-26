News & Insights

Commodities
UNG

Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil – Oil Markets Rebound Amid Rising Risk Appetite

May 26, 2023 — 01:34 pm EDT

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Natural gas traders switch from June contract to July contract. 
  • WTI oil rebounds as reports indicate that Democrats and Republicans may soon reach consensus on the debt ceiling deal. 
  • Brent oil settled back above the $76 level. 

Natural Gas
Natural Gas 260523 Daily Chart

Natural gas is volatile ahead of the expiration of June contract. The weather forecasts remain unfavorable, although futures contracts indicate that traders expect a steady increase in natural gas prices in the second half of the year.

From the technical point of view, natural gas needs to settle above the $2.60 level to have a chance to gain sustainable upside momentum.

R1:$2.60 – R2:$2.85 – R3:$3.00

S1:$2.35 – S2:$2.20 – S3:$2.00

WTI Oil
WTI Oil 260523 Daily Chart

WTI oil gains some ground after yesterday’s sell-off as demand for riskier assets increases. Traders bet that Democrats and Republicans will soon announce a debt ceiling deal.

A move above the resistance at $72.70 will push WTI oil towards the resistance at $74.00. In case WTI oil settles above $74.00, it will head towards the $75.70 level.

R1:$72.70 – R2:$74.00 – R3:$75.70

S1:$71.70 – S2:$70.30 – S3:$69.20

Brent Oil
Brent Oil 260523 Daily Chart

Brent oil settled back above the $76 level on debt ceiling optimism. The U.S. dollar is mostly flat against a broad basket of currencies, which is bullish for oil markets.

If Brent oil climbs above the $77.50 level, it will move towards the resistance at $78.80. On the support side, a successful test of the $76.25 level will open the way to the test of the next support at $75.50.

R1:$77.50 – R2:$78.80 – R3:$79.75

S1:$76.25 – S2:$75.50 – S3:$74.60

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNG
FCG
XOP
PXJ
DIG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.