Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil – Oil Markets Rally As Traders Focus On EIA Data

June 28, 2023 — 02:01 pm EDT

Key Insights

  • Natural gas pulled back towards the $2.70 level. 
  • WTI oil rebounded as crude inventories dropped. 
  • Brent oil climbed back above the $74 level.

Natural Gas
Natural Gas 280623 Daily Chart

Natural gas pulled back as traders took some profits off the table after the recent move.

Natural gas failed to settle above the $2.85 level so it will try to consolidate in the $2.60 – $2.85 range. If natural gas stays above $2.60, it will have a good chance for another test of the resistance in the $2.80 – $2.85 area.

WTI Oil
WTI Oil 280623 Daily Chart

WTI oil rebounded from recent lows as traders reacted to the bullish EIA report, which showed a significant decline in crude inventories.

If WTI oil settles back above the $70.50 level, it will head towards the next resistance level, which is located near the recent highs in the $72.45 – $73.15 range.

Brent Oil
Brent Oil 280623 Daily Chart

Brent oil has also moved away from the recent lows as traders focused on the dynamics of U.S. crude inventories.

The support level in the $71.55 – $72.05 range has proved its strength, and it looks that Brent oil will need strong catalysts to test new lows.

