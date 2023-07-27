Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil – Oil Markets Gain Ground As Traders Stay Bullish

FXEmpire.com -

Natural gas declined below the $2.60 level after EIA report.

WTI oil made an attempt to settle above $80 as traders reacted to the better-than-expected U.S. GDP Growth Rate report.

Brent oil tested the $84 level.

Natural Gas

Natural Gas 270723 Daily Chart

Natural gas is trying to settle below the $2.60 level as traders react to the EIA report, which indicated that working gas in storage increased by 16 Bcf from the previous week.

A successful test of the $2.60 level will open the way to the test of the next support, which is located in the $2.35 – $2.40 range.

WTI Oil

WTI Oil 270723 Daily Chart

WTI oil tests new highs as traders react to the strong economic data from the U.S.

In case WTI oil settles above the $80 level, it will head towards the resistance in the $80.85 – $81.75 range.

Brent Oil

Brent Oil 270723

Brent oil is also moving higher as traders expect that U.S. will avoid a recession, which is bullish for oil.

Brent oil has recently managed to settle above the previous resistance at $81.70 – $82.85 and is moving towards the next resistance level, which is located in the $85.10 – $86.00 range.

