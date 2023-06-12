Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil – Oil Dives 4.8% As Goldman Sachs Cuts Price Forecasts

FXEmpire.com -
Key Insights
- Natural gas pulls back as demand remains at low levels.
- WTI oil retreats as traders focus on the revised forecasts from Goldman Sachs.
- Brent oil tests multi-week lows.
Natural Gas
Natural gas prices are moving lower as maintenance work at LNG export plants reduces demand for natural gas.
Meanwhile, the technical picture remains unchanged as natural gas is stuck in the $2.20 – $2.35 range.
R1:$2.35 – R2:$2.60 – R3:$2.85
S1:$2.20 – S2:$2.00 – S3:$1.80
WTI Oil
WTI oil is under strong pressure as Goldman Sachs cut its WTI forecast for December from $89 to $81. Goldman Sachs points to strong supply flows from Iran and Russia as the key reason for the forecast revision.
A move below the $66.90 level will push WTI oil towards the support at $65.75. If WTI oil settles below $65.75, it will head towards the $64.40 level.
R1:$68.00 – R2:$69.20 – R3:$70.30
S1:$66.90 – S2:$65.75 – S3:$64.40
Brent Oil
Brent oil gained strong downside momentum amid a broad sell-off in the oil markets. Traders also want to reduce their risks ahead of tomorrow’s OPEC and IEA reports.
If Brent oil declines below $71.40, it will move towards the support at $70.20. A successful test of this level will push Brent oil towards the $69.25 level.
R1:$72.50 – R2:$73.50 – R3:$74.60
S1:$71.40 – S2:$70.20 – S3:$69.25
For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
More From FXEMPIRE:
- Oil Markets At The Crossroads As China Underperforms
- Natural Gas Price Forecast – Nat Gas Continues to Slide Within Its Range
- USD/JPY Forecast – US Dollar Sees Noisy Behavior
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.