News & Insights

Commodities
UNG

Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – WTI Oil Tests Multi-Month Highs After EIA Report

September 27, 2023 — 01:51 pm EDT

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Natural gas traders switch from October contract to November contract. 
  • WTI oil rallies as traders focus on tight supplies. 
  • Brent oil moved towards the $95.00 level.

Natural Gas
Natural Gas 270923 Daily Chart

The natural gas price chart reflects the switch to the November contract. Mild October forecasts will remain an important catalyst in play.

RSI is in the moderate territory, so there is plenty of room to gain momentum in case the right catalysts emerge.

WTI Oil
WTI Oil 270923 Daily Chart

WTI oil tests new highs after the release of the EIA report, which showed that crude inventories declined by 2.2 million barrels from the previous week.

A successful test of the resistance at $92.50 – $94.00 will open the way to the test of the next resistance, which is located in the $98.50 – $100.00 range.

Brent Oil
Brent Oil 270923 Daily Chart

Brent oil gains ground as traders focus on tight supplies. The EIA report provided significant support to oil markets as it highlighted the current supply/demand balance.

If Brent oil climbs above the $97 level, it will head towards the psychologically important $100 level.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNG
FCG
XOP
PXJ
DIG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.