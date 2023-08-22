Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – WTI Oil Slips Below The $80.00 Level

FXEmpire.com -
Key Insights
- Natural gas is trying to settle below the $2.60 level.
- WTI oil moved below the psychologically important $80.00 level.
- Brent oil is losing ground as traders remain worried about the health of the Chinese economy.
Natural Gas
Natural gas is losing ground despite hot weather and the potential LNG strike in Australia.
In case natural gas stays below the $2.60 level, it will head towards the support in the $2.35 – $2.40 range.
WTI Oil
WTI oil remains under pressure as traders wait for additional catalysts. From a big picture point of view, traders remain worried about the health of the Chinese economy.
In case WTI oil settles below the $80.00 level, it will head towards the support, which is located in the $76.80 – $77.30 range.
Brent Oil
Brent oil is also losing ground amid a broad pullback in the oil markets.
From the technical point of view, Brent oil has recently failed to settle above the resistance at $85.10 – $86.00 and is moving towards the nearest support level at $81.70 – $82.85.
