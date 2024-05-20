Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – WTI Oil Remains Stuck Below $80.00

Natural Gas

FXEmpire.com -Natural Gas 200524 Daily Chart

Natural gas tests new highs as the strong rally continues. Extreme heat in Texas provides material support to natural gas prices.

The nearest resistance level for natural gas is located in the $2.80 – $2.85 range. A move above the $2.85 level will push natural gas towards the resistance at $3.02 – $3.09.

WTI Oil

WTI Oil 200524 Daily Chart

WTI oil remains stuck below the $80.00 level as traders focus on the situation in the Middle East. Iranian President Raisi died in helicopter crash, but this event did not provide support to oil markets as traders bet that Iran would not blame outside forces.

The technical picture remains unchanged as WTI oil did not manage to settle above the key $80.00 level.

Brent Oil

Brent Oil 200524 Daily Chart

Brent oil made an attempt to settle above the $84.50 level but lost momentum and pulled back.

In case Brent oil moves above $84.50, it will head towards the 50 MA at $86.29.

