Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – WTI Oil Pulls Back On Refinery Outage

Natural Gas

FXEmpire.com -Natural Gas 110424 Daily Chart

Natural gas is under strong pressure as traders react to the EIA report, which indicated that working gas in storage increased by 24 Bcf from the previous week.

In case natural gas settles below the $1.75 level, it will head towards the support at $1.65 – $1.70.

WTI Oil

WTI Oil 110424 Daily Chart

WTI oil is losing ground as traders focus on the refinery outage at Motiva Enterprises facility in Texas.

The technical picture has not changed as WTI oil remains stuck near the resistance at $85.50 – $86.50.

Brent Oil

Brent Oil 110424 Daily Chart

Brent oil pulled back below the $90.00 level as Iran did not make any moves against Israel despite its threats. If geopolitical premium declines, oil markets may gain downside momentum.

From the technical point of view, Brent oil needs to stay above the $90.00 level to have a chance to gain sustainable upside momentum in the near term.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.