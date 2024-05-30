Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – WTI Oil Pulls Back As Gasoline Inventories Rise

Natural Gas

FXEmpire.com -Natural Gas 300524 Daily Chart

Natural gas is moving lower as traders react to the EIA report, which indicated that working gas in storage increased by 84 Bcf from the previous week, compared to analyst consensus of +77 Bcf.

From the technical point of view, natural gas is moving towards the nearest support at $2.45 – $2.50.

WTI Oil

WTI Oil 300524 Daily Chart

WTI oil pulls back as traders react to the EIA report, which showed that crude inventories declined by 4.2 million barrels from the previous week. While the headline number looks bullish, traders focused on rising gasoline inventories.

WTI oil did not manage to settle above the resistance at $79.00 – $80.00 and pulled back towards the $78 level. As a result, WTI oil remains range-bound.

Brent Oil

Brent Oil 300524 Daily Chart

Brent oil is also moving lower amid a broad pullback in the oil markets.

The technical picture remains unchanged as Brent oil needs significant catalysts to move out of the current trading range.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.