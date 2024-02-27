Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – WTI Oil Gains Ground As Traders Stay Bullish

Natural GasNatural Gas 270224 Daily Chart
Natural gas settled above the $1.80 level as traders switched to April contract. It looks that natural gas found a bottom near the support at $1.60 – $1.65.
From the technical point of view, natural gas is moving towards the nearest resistance at $1.95 – $2.00.
WTI OilWTI Oil 270224 Daily Chart
WTI oil moved higher as traders focused on negotiations about a potential Gaza ceasefire.
The technical picture remains unchanged as WTI oil needs to settle above the key resistance at $79.00 – $80.00 to gain additional momentum.
Brent OilBrent Oil 270224 Daily Chart
Brent oil remained stuck near the $82.00 level as traders evaluated the recent news from the Middle East.
Brent oil has been trading in a range for several weeks. At this point, oil markets need additional catalysts to gain momentum.
