News & Insights

Commodities
UNG

Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – WTI Oil Gains Ground As Traders Stay Bullish

February 27, 2024 — 01:04 pm EST

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Natural Gas

Natural Gas 270224 Daily Chart

Natural gas settled above the $1.80 level as traders switched to April contract. It looks that natural gas found a bottom near the support at $1.60 – $1.65.

From the technical point of view, natural gas is moving towards the nearest resistance at $1.95 – $2.00.

WTI Oil

WTI Oil 270224 Daily Chart

WTI oil moved higher as traders focused on negotiations about a potential Gaza ceasefire.

The technical picture remains unchanged as WTI oil needs to settle above the key resistance at $79.00 – $80.00 to gain additional momentum.

Brent Oil

Brent Oil 270224 Daily Chart

Brent oil remained stuck near the $82.00 level as traders evaluated the recent news from the Middle East.

Brent oil has been trading in a range for several weeks. At this point, oil markets need additional catalysts to gain momentum.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNG
FCG
XOP
PXJ
DIG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.