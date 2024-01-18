News & Insights

Commodities
UNG

Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – WTI Oil Gains Ground As Crude Inventories Decline

January 18, 2024 — 01:45 pm EST

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Natural gas tests support at $2.70 as traders focus on warm weather forecasts. 
  • WTI oil gains ground after EIA report. 
  • Brent oil is moving higher as IEA upgraded its oil demand forecast. 

Natural Gas
Natural Gas 180124 Daily Chart

Natural gas pulls back despite EIA report, which showed that working gas in storage declined by 154 Bcf from the previous week.

If natural gas settles below the $2.70 level, it will move towards the next support at $2.45 – $2.50.

WTI Oil
WTI Oil 180124 Daily Chart

WTI oil gained ground after EIA report indicated that crude inventories declined by 2.5 million barrels.

A move above the $74.00 level will push WTI oil towards the next resistance at $79.00 – $80.00.

Brent Oil
Brent Oil 180124 Daily Chart

Brent oil climbed towards the $79.00 level as traders focused on the IEA report, which showed that oil demand would grow by 1.24 million bpd in 2024.

If Brent oil climbs above the $80.00 level, it will move towards the resistance at $83.50 – $84.50.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNG
FCG
XOP
PXJ
DIG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.