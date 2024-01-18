Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – WTI Oil Gains Ground As Crude Inventories Decline

FXEmpire.com -
Key Insights
- Natural gas tests support at $2.70 as traders focus on warm weather forecasts.
- WTI oil gains ground after EIA report.
- Brent oil is moving higher as IEA upgraded its oil demand forecast.
Natural Gas
Natural gas pulls back despite EIA report, which showed that working gas in storage declined by 154 Bcf from the previous week.
If natural gas settles below the $2.70 level, it will move towards the next support at $2.45 – $2.50.
WTI Oil
WTI oil gained ground after EIA report indicated that crude inventories declined by 2.5 million barrels.
A move above the $74.00 level will push WTI oil towards the next resistance at $79.00 – $80.00.
Brent Oil
Brent oil climbed towards the $79.00 level as traders focused on the IEA report, which showed that oil demand would grow by 1.24 million bpd in 2024.
If Brent oil climbs above the $80.00 level, it will move towards the resistance at $83.50 – $84.50.
For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
More From FXEMPIRE:
- Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Rebounds Despite Rising Treasury Yields
- XRP News: SEC v Ripple, Brad Garlinghouse, SEC v Coinbase and Gary Gensler
- Natural Gas Prices Forecast: Traders Brace for Warmer Weather, EIA Report
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.