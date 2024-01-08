News & Insights

Commodities
UNG

Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – WTI Oil Dives 4.8% As Saudi Arabia Cuts Prices For February

January 08, 2024 — 12:40 pm EST

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Natural gas pulled back after an unsuccessful attempt to climb above $2.85.
  • WTI oil gained strong downside momentum as traders reacted to price cuts from Saudi Arabia. 
  • Brent oil pulled back below the $76.00 level.

Natural Gas
Natural Gas 080124 Daily Chart

Natural gas is losing ground as the recent changes in weather forecasts indicate moderate demand in the upcoming week.

From the technical point of view, natural gas made an attempt to settle above the $2.85 level but lost momentum and pulled back.

WTI Oil
WTI Oil 080124 Daily Chart

WTI oil gained strong downside momentum as Saudi Arabia reduced prices for February delivery.

In case WTI oil settles below the psychologically important $70.00 level, it will head towards the support at $67.50 – $68.50.

Brent Oil
Brent Oil 080124 Daily Chart

Brent oil pulled back as traders focused on Saudi Arabia’s decision. According to recent reports, prices for Asian customers were cut by $2 per barrel.

A move below the $75.00 level will open the way to the test of the support at $71.75 – $73.00.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNG
FCG
XOP
PXJ
DIG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.